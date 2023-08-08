Lil Wayne Says He’s ‘Too Unique’ For Artificial Intelligence To Dupe

When it comes to artificial intelligence, rapper Lil Wayne isn’t too worried about it.

As the cover star for Billboard’s 50th Hip-Hop celebration, Weezy F. Baby doesn’t think AI stands a chance at duplicating his voice, claiming he’s too amazing.

“I’m like, is this AI thing going to be amazing too? Because I am naturally, organically amazing,” Wayne said.

“I’m one of a kind. So actually, I would love to see that thing try to duplicate this motherf–ker.”

He may have a point. Lil Wayne, whose real name is Dwayne Michael Carter, Jr., has been rapping since he was 11 years old, admitting that he has never worked a “real job” in his entire life.

“I’ve literally been doing this since 7 or 8 years old. And I signed at 11. So, I’ve never had a real job…besides this,” the Young Money executive said during a podcast appearance, according to AfroTech.

“So I’ve been living my dreams ever since, and I just been making sure I maintain and keep going.”

The New Orleans legend isn’t the only rapper to feel a type of way about artificial intelligence. Former NWA member and actor Ice Cube once called AI “demonic.”

“I think AI is gonna get a backlash from real people, real authentic people,” Cube said, according to Futurism.

He continued to touch on a viral AI track that imitated Young Money rapper Drake’s flow and was annoyed by it.

“I think that’s terrible,” Cube said.

“I don’t wanna hear that b*******. Drake should sue whoever made it.”

While the hip-hop genre continues to grow and reach new heights, Carter thinks there are certain things that technology won’t be able to touch, like mixtapes. “Mixtapes can mean an album mix or anything now,” he said. “But when it comes to Lil Wayne, everybody knows how I approach mixtapes. So my mixtapes won’t ever change.”

