Young Thug’s Prosecution Witness Lil Woody Releases Single, ‘I Don’t Recall’

Kenneth Copeland, the most compelling witness in the YSL/Young Thug RICO trial, has taken advantage of his newfound fame by releasing a song.

According to Atlanta News First, Copeland, who goes by the nickname Lil Woody, has released a single based on the phrase he has used the most in this trial, “I Don’t Recall.” Lil Woody has been on the stand as a protection witness against his fellow cohort, Young Thug, since June 10 and has been appearing in memes and news reports based on the testimony he has been giving at the RICO trial in Atlanta.

With each appearance on the stand, he has used the phrase “I don’t recall.”

He announced on his social media account the debut of the single.

“We no longer breakin the law we breakin the net! Go run it up ‼️ New Single🔥🔥🔥🔥#IDontRecall Link in my bio. Let’s do a mill in a day #Repost #SendThemVideos💥 #MechanicsVilleMEGATRON #RealSharkMEGALODON🦈 @spotify #explore #WeGetIt #useaudio“

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kenneth Copeland (@woodyvswoody)

The longest-running criminal court case in Atlanta history does not look like it will be ending anytime soon.

The latest twist in the trial took place August 13 when Lil Woody’s attorney, John Melnick, was suspended for six months by the Supreme Court of Georgia for violating two rules of the Georgia Rules of Professional Conduct. Specifically, in a 2017 Rockdale County paternity case, the attorney did not reimburse his client for attorney fees.

In court on August 13, Lil Woody told Judge Paige Reese Whitaker that because Melnick was suspended, he did not want to testify with an attorney.

He requested the court for one so he could testify. The case was placed on hold. Later that day, an attorney was found.

RELATED CONTENT: Bond Denied For Young Thug In RICO Trial