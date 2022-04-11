Pint-Sized Powerhouse CEO Of Lily Frilly Launches Second Product Partnership with Walmart

Lily Adeleye, the pint-sized powerhouse and CEO behind Lily Filly, is launching her second product partnership with Walmart. The line will include a range of bows and hair accessories for girls of all ages and serves as an aspirational charge for little girls all over the world to reach for the stars.

Likewise, Walmart has been instrumental in helping Lily reach her entrepreneurial dreams. She’s had a desire for entrepreneurship for almost as long as she has been able to walk and talk, according to a press release.

When she started sketching design concepts and talking about the type of products she’d like to create, her mother, Courtney Adeleye, CEO and founder of Olbali, took it seriously.

“I’m really proud of Lily,” says Courtney Adeleye.

“She has her own ideas, she’s very creative and vocal, and she is willing to do the work. She has everything it takes to be successful.”

The partnership between Walmart and Lily Frilly is about much more than hair accessories. It also stands as a testament to the fact that little girls don’t have to wait until they are “all grown up” to start setting and reaching goals. The Lily Frilly brand is about helping girls take the lead in inspiring those around them. Lily is an example to young girls that if she can do it, they can too.

This launch will include four large bows, two pairs of mini bows, and hair clips. Lily Frilly products are all affordably priced, come in various shapes and sizes, are brightly colored, and have fun names like Hoo’s Cute and Fun Fruity Friends, Mini Party and Mini Melon Bows, Purple Glimmer Bow and Electric Dazzle Bow, and the fan-favorite, Confetti Fruit Clips.

To learn more about the line and grab accessories for your favorite girl, please visit www.walmart.com.