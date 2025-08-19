HBCU by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman LinkedIn Reveals Its Ranking Of The Top HBCUs For Alumni Success These HBCUs have proven themselves to come with pathways to success long after one earns their degree.







LinkedIn has rolled out its ranking of the top HBCUs for alumni success.

With student enrollment on the rise and breaking records, the success of HBCU students after graduation has garnered significant attention. LinkedIn has revealed its list of the top 10 historically Black institutions that boast the highest alumni success rates.

The professional networking platform’s methodology consisted of numerous factors, such as employment success and career outcomes of alumni. LinkedIn used its data to configure job placement rates, senior-level roles, undergraduate internships, and alumni entrepreneurship stemming from each HBCU. The way these HBCUs ultimately prepare and lead their graduates to long-term career success also played a major role in their ranking.

Howard University took the No. 1 spot among all institutions, with the school noted for its research opportunities and career development. Upon hearing the news, the university’s president spoke about how a Howard education continues to shape future leaders.

“Howard University’s recognition as the top-ranked HBCU by LinkedIn is a powerful testament to the strength of our academic community and the global readiness of our graduates,” said Ben Vinson III, Ph.D., president of Howard University, according to a press release shared by Yahoo Finance.

He added, “It reflects the intentionality behind our holistic model of education — one that combines academic rigor, faculty excellence, and real-world engagement. At Howard, we are cultivating leaders who are not only prepared to meet the challenges of today but are poised to shape the future across industries and around the world.”

Following Howard was Morehouse College. The all-male institution, based in Atlanta, boasts famous alumni such as Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Samuel L. Jackson, as well as numerous Fortune 500 executives. The all-women’s school, Spelman College, rounded out the top 3 within the Atlanta University Center. Its sisterhood continues to uplift Black women in leadership across multiple sectors.

North Carolina A&T also made the list at No. 4, with the largest HBCU in the U.S. producing graduates who go on to lead corporate industries. Hampton University gained the No. 5 spot, with Tuskegee, Florida A&M, Clark Atlanta, Xavier, and Morgan State following.

As college costs reach new heights, ensuring a good deal on the back end remains a priority. These HBCUs have proven themselves to come with pathways to success long after one earns a degree.

