Lisa Leslie Talks Legacy With UnRivaled League As She Mentors Next Gen Of Women’s Basketball

One of the greatest women’s basketball players is leaving an impact on the sport outside of the WNBA.

Lisa Leslie seemingly left it all on the court when she retired from professional women’s basketball in 2009. The Hall of Famer will still be remembered for her 3-time WNBA MVP titles and more accolades. However, a new league has allowed her to begin an era of mentoring young players.

Leslie has witnessed the opportunity for female hoopers grow tremendously since she laced up her shoes. While working as a color commentator for the Unrivaled league, she has decided to join the new wave as a guiding force for players.

“I just feel really blessed to be able to sit there and be a part of it, the small piece that I contribute, to just watch these women progress,” Leslie said to Andscape.

In her second season as a commentator for the league, she doesn’t just give her takes during gameplay. Instead, Leslie imparts wisdom to players as they evolve in their own careers. As players use the league’s premier facilities, Leslie has established her own presence to lend a helping hand.

She has publicly assisted current and future all-stars, including Angel Reese, Dominique Malonga, and Monique Billings. Becoming a role model in her post-hoops career has allowed Leslie to widen her legacy in the game. It is also a role she carries with honor, helping to strengthen women’s basketball for its next era.

“I want to make sure that as a role model, I’m giving back, paying it forward, and being of service to these players. We owe that to the game,” said Leslie.

What started as casual link-ups became established mentorship, with Leslie offering encouragement and guidance to help these players become champions. Billings has already called their relationship “incredible.”

“It’s been incredible the way that that woman pours into me, pours into us,” Billings said. “Nine-year-old me freaks out.”

Leslie has also worked with Reese, helping the Chicago Sky forward solidify her future legacy.

“With Angel — just another player who was like, ‘I want to get better. I want you to help me.’ And that’s what I did,” Leslie said. “I just feel like it’s really the player who has that desire, who wants to be great. And you can tell the way that they show up, you know, when they text, they call, they want to do more.”

As the first woman to dunk in professional basketball, she also gives pointers to other players on how to do it. Beyond dunking, however, what Leslie wants to instill the most is self-confidence. Knowing firsthand what female hoopers experience on and off the court to prove their worth, Leslie keeps upliftment a top priority.

“That’s important to me, to make sure that they’re spiritually strong and just feel confident in themselves. It is important to help them mentally as well, because they’re dealing with a lot,” Leslie added.

Leslie will take on the commentary duties for the Unrivaled championship game on March 4. There, she will cheer on the new dynasty of players that she has helped grow in the sport.

“That’s the beautiful thing about arriving now, because [today’s players] understand what the past is and how we’ve helped build this. They’re building now for the future — for these little girls that are watching now.”

