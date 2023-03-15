LisaRaye McCoy Shares Highlights From Mother’s ‘Perfect’ Homegoing Service

One month after announcing her mother’s death, LisaRaye McCoy followed up with highlights of the beautiful homegoing service she organized.

On Tuesday, McCoy shared a minute-and-a-half video of clips and photos taken during the funeral she put together for her late mother, Katie McCoy. The Cocktails With Queens host was back in her hometown of Chicago, Illinois, to send her mother off in true Southside fashion.

“My moms service and Homegoing was perfect,” McCoy shared in her lengthy caption.

“One week and 1 day ago now. Everything my momma was about as a mother, wife, protector, cook, homework doer, disciplinary, tell it like it T-I-S-er supporter, women and Queen this celebration was it.”

The Players Club star went on to thank family and friends who came together to make the funeral a special one.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LisaRaye McCoy (@thereallraye1)

“Friends and Family stepped in and made this happen in a way that I didn’t know I could rely on,” she shared. “I am thankful. I’m also VERY thankful to all of u. Your kind words, prayers and energy you been sending my way.”

McCoy also reflected on her family’s appearance on season 7 episode 5 of OWN’s Iyanla, Fix My Life. The episode followed three generations of McCoy’s family trying to work together under one roof and break generational curses.

“When some saw us on Iyanla Fix My Life it was 4 generations under 1 roof cry out for help… Alot a pain and trauma unwrapped in the middle… and before the end we found understanding,compassion and our way back to the love,” she explained.

The All Of Us star made sure to send her mother off in true Chicago style with a performance of the Chicago Cha Cha Slide and help from Bishop Don Juan. She sent a sweet message to her late mother and promised to continue making her proud.

“Ma rest with no more suffering. You did a great job with me,” McCoy wrote.

“I got the torch from here. Stay with me in spirit as I been recently feeling. I’m still going to make you prouder.”

We’re glad LisaRaye is at peace and her mom is at peace.