Listeria Outbreak Linked To Lyons ReadyCare and Sysco Imperial Frozen Supplemental Shakes; 12 Deaths Reported Nationwide







A multistate outbreak of Listeria monocytogenes infections has been linked to Lyons ReadyCare and Sysco Imperial frozen supplemental shakes manufactured by Prairie Farms Dairy, Inc., in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

According to the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as of February 24, 2025, the outbreak had resulted in 38 reported illnesses, 37 hospitalizations, and 12 deaths across 21 states.

The recalled products were distributed nationwide to food service customers, including hospitals and long-term care facilities (LTCFs). The affected items include a variety of frozen shakes under the Lyons ReadyCare and Sysco Imperial brands. Prairie Farms Dairy has been identified as the manufacturer; production takes place at its Fort Wayne facility.

Details of the Recall

On February 22, 2025, Lyons Magnus LLC initiated a recall of the following 4 oz. frozen shakes:

Lyons ReadyCare Frozen Vanilla Shake

Lyons ReadyCare Frozen Chocolate Shake

Lyons ReadyCare Frozen Strawberry Shake

Lyons ReadyCare Frozen Strawberry Banana Shake NSA

Sysco Imperial Frozen Vanilla Shake

Sysco Imperial Frozen Chocolate Shake, among others.

Affected items carry best-buy dates from February 21, 2025, to February 22, 2025. The FDA advises institutions to stop serving or selling these products immediately and to clean and sanitize any surfaces or containers the shakes may have contacted to reduce the risk of cross-contamination.

Symptoms and Risks

Listeria infection can cause symptoms such as fever, muscle aches, nausea, and diarrhea. Severe cases may lead to headaches, confusion, loss of balance, or convulsions. Pregnant women, older adults, and people with weakened immune systems are at the highest risk for severe complications.

Infections during pregnancy can result in miscarriage, stillbirth, or severe infection in newborns. The CDC recommends that anyone experiencing symptoms of listeriosis contact their healthcare provider immediately.

Investigation Findings

The FDA’s inspection of Prairie Farms Dairy’s Fort Wayne facility uncovered environmental contamination. Three swabs collected from the processing area tested positive for Listeria monocytogenes, and genetic sequencing confirmed a close relation to the outbreak strain.

Traceback investigations revealed that many affected individuals had consumed the recalled nutritional shakes while residing in LTCFs. Epidemiologic evidence indicates that this outbreak dates back to 2018, with an escalation of cases in 2024 and 2025.

Case Breakdown

Total Cases: 38

38 Hospitalizations: 37

37 Deaths: 12

12 States Affected: AL, CA, CO, CT, FL, IL, IN, MD, MI, MN, MO, NC, NV, NY, OH, OK, PA, TN, TX, WA, WV

Recommendations for Consumers and Institutions

The FDA and CDC urge distributors, food service providers, and consumers to:

Stop serving or consuming recalled products.

Sanitize surfaces and containers exposed to the shakes.

Follow the FDA’s cleaning and food safety guidelines to prevent further contamination.

At-Risk Groups

The outbreak predominantly affects older adults and residents of LTCFs, who are more likely to consume supplemental shakes. Pregnant women and immunocompromised individuals are also strongly advised to avoid recalled products.

Current Status

The FDA’s investigation is ongoing. More information will be provided as it becomes available. Lyons Magnus LLC and Prairie Farms Dairy are cooperating with federal agencies to address the contamination and prevent future outbreaks.

For additional details, visit the CDC’s Food Safety Alert or the FDA’s website, and contact Lyons Magnus LLC or the FDA for further recall instructions.

