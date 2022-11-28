Little Nugget: Black Woman Gives Birth in Atlanta McDonald's

A newborn made her grand entrance at an Atlanta McDonald’s just in time for Thanksgiving.

Alandria Worthy and her fiancé, Deandre Phillips, made a stop at the fast-food establishment on Fulton Industrial Boulevard early Wednesday morning, but it wasn’t for cheeseburgers or nuggets, WXIA, 11 Alive, reported. On their way to the hospital to welcome their daughter to the world, the soon-to-be mom needed to use the restroom.

Worthy began experiencing contractions around 3 a.m. Wednesday but decided not to go to the hospital because the contractions were still 15 to 20 minutes apart. A few hours later, her contractions sped up to about one minute and a half apart. The soon-to-be father understood the assignment and helped pack the car to rush to the hospital.

However, baby Nandi Ariyah Moremi Phillips couldn’t wait another minute on Worthy’s bathroom break.

“I went into the bathroom and my water broke immediately,” Worthy told WXIA. “It was an experience because it happened so fast.”

McDonald’s general manager Tunisia Woodward heard Worthy scream and sprung to her aid.

“I thought they was joking, and I open this door, didn’t see anyone, but I saw feet [under the door],” Woodward told the outlet.

“I opened, and she was on this toilet lying back, screaming. Then I knew to tell my crew; we’re having a baby today.”

Woodward and her colleagues, Sha’querria Kaigler and Keisha Blue-Murray,quickly took action by calling 911 and keeping eye on the door.

Phillips eventually made his way inside the bathroom after realizing how long it had been since his fiancé went into the restaurant.

“She was on the toilet screaming,” Phillips told WXIA.

“I was trying to calm her down because she was frantic. I was like ‘just breathe.’ I got her on the floor, and I took off my clothes. The ladies at McDonald’s were at her front side, holding her hands, I had her feet propped up on my knees. We told her to push three pushes. She was a fighter.”

Baby Nandi was born less than 15 minutes later and after three pushes. She was given the nickname, “McDonald’s Little Nugget” by the employees who helped with her speedy delivery.

“She’s definitely a nugget,” Phillips said.

“My parents loved the name, too. We were like, OK, it fits her. My little nugget.”