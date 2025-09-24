News by Ahsan Washington The Little Rock Nine Make History On This Day 68 Years Ago These young students became icons of determination







On Sept. 24, 1957, President Dwight D. Eisenhower deployed federal troops to Little Rock, Arkansas to guide nine Black students into Central High School. Known as the Little Rock Nine, these young students became icons of determination in a movement toward desegregation in America’s public schools. Sixty-eight years later, we pay homage to their bravery —and remember their names. Here’s a glimpse at each of the nine and their enduring contributions.



Ernest Green

Ernest Green, the sole senior in the group, made history in 1958 by becoming the first Black graduate of Central High School. His graduation ceremony was honored by the presence of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Following this milestone, Green embarked on an extraordinary journey, serving as assistant secretary of labor under President Jimmy Carter and later thriving as a successful investment banker.

Elizabeth Eckford

Eckford’s journey through a hostile crowd on her first day of school created one of the most lasting images of the Civil Rights Movement. She later enlisted in the United States Army, worked as a probation officer, and continued to advocate publicly for the significance of resilience and racial justice.

Jefferson Thomas

Jefferson Thomas was a sophomore during the integration. Thomas eventually became the first of the Little Rock to earn a college degree. He worked as an accountant for the Department of Defense and remained an active volunteer with the NAACP until his death in 2010.

Minnijean Brown Trickey

Known for her quiet resilience, Trickey was ultimately expelled from Central High after responding to ongoing harassment. She later pursued a career as a social worker and educator, taking on roles in both Canada and the United States. She has consistently been a passionate advocate for civil rights and social justice.

Terrence Roberts

Roberts finished his junior year at Central High before his family relocated to California. He eventually obtained a PhD in psychology and became a university professor. Over the years, Roberts has dedicated himself to education and mental health, imparting wisdom from his experiences.

Carlotta Walls Lanier

The youngest member of the nine, at just 14-years-old, Lanier graduated from Central High in 1960. She went on to become a real estate broker in Denver and wrote the memoir A Mighty Long Way. Additionally, she has served as the president of the Little Rock Nine Foundation.

Thelma Mothershed Wair

Despite encountering hostility at Central High, Mothershed Wair persevered through her coursework and obtained her diploma via correspondence. She then became a special education teacher in Illinois, dedicating her career to supporting students with disabilities.

Melba Pattillo Beals

A junior during the integration, Beals later emerged as an award-winning journalist and author. Her memoir, Warriors Don’t Cry, offers a poignant account of her time at Central High. She then transitioned to teaching communications and continued to advocate for civil rights.

Gloria Ray Karlmark

Karlmark was just 15-years-old when she entered Central High. After moving abroad, she built a career in science and technology, working as a technical writer for IBM and later as an executive in Europe. She co-founded a journal on technology and diversity.

The Little Rock Nine endured threats, harassment, and isolation, yet their determination helped dismantle segregation in American schools. More than six decades later, their bravery stands as a testament to the power of young people to change history.

