Littler Names Michael Wilder Chair of 2023 Board of Directors, Welcomes 3 New Members

Littler, the world’s largest employment and labor law practice representing management, has elected Michael Wilder (Chicago) chair of its 2023 board of directors, succeeding Kate Mrkonich Wilson (Minneapolis), who reached the firm’s three-year term limit and will continue on as a board member.

Littler also elected three new members, including: Gregory Iskander (Walnut Creek), Eric Mack (Boston/Providence), and Joshua Waxman (Washington, D.C.).

“On behalf of the firm, I congratulate Michael on his appointment to chair, and extend a heartfelt thanks to Kate for her skillful leadership and service. We look forward to her ongoing contributions as she continues her role as an active board member,” said Erin Webber, Littler’s managing director and president.

“I am thrilled to work alongside Michael as he takes the leadership reins. Michael has been a board member since 2021 and his vast leadership experience in numerous firm committees and professional organizations will be integral as the firm works to advance its strategic initiatives in the coming year. I am equally excited to welcome our newly-elected board members – Greg, Eric and Josh – as we will undoubtedly benefit from their collective wisdom, insights and perspectives.”

“I am honored to serve as Littler’s chair and look forward to working with Erin and our current board – building upon Kate’s leadership – as we advance the firm’s business goals and continue to maintain our reputation as the world’s premier employment and labor law firm,” added Wilder.

Nearly 60% of Littler’s 2023 board includes diverse members – attorneys who identify as women, of color and/or LGBTQ+ – further demonstrating the firm’s deep commitment to fostering inclusion, equity and diversity (IE&D) at every level. Littler recently published its Inclusion, Equity and Diversity Annual Report and you can read more about the firm’s innovative IE&D programs and initiatives at Littler.com. In addition to the firm’s inclusive board of directors, Littler’s management committee is 100% diverse.

Littler’s entire board slate and their bios can be found on Littler.com.