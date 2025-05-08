Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn LIU-Brooklyn Program Backed By Jay-Z Under Investigation After Students Hit With Unexpected Debt Jay-Z's Roc Nation School of Music at LIU-Brooklyn is under investigation after students were left burdened by unexpected debt.







On May 5, the New York City Department of Consumer and Worker Protection launched an investigation into the Jay-Z-backed music program at LIU-Brooklyn. The probe, typically reserved for predatory business practices, follows a Gothamist report revealing that students who were promised “Hope” scholarships and to “graduate without debt,” were instead left with unexpected balances ranging from $5,000 to $39,000.

“While we can’t discuss details of ongoing investigations, we urge students who feel they’ve been harmed by Roc Nation LIU’s conduct to reach out to us,” Michael Lanza, a spokesperson for the agency, said in a statement. “Consumers can call 311 or visit nyc.gov/Consumers to file a complaint with DCWP.”

Launched in 2020, the partnership between LIU and Roc Nation offered degree programs in music production, sports management, vocal performance, and more. The Hope Scholarship, promoted as an opportunity for students with the “highest need,” was initially marketed on LIU’s website as providing a “debt-free education.”

LIU confirmed that 25% of each Roc Nation School class received the scholarship. However, in 2023, the language was quietly changed to describe it as offering a “tuition-free education” instead.

LIU maintains that the scholarship only covers tuition costs. However, several students admitted into the program under the guise of graduating debt-free say they were left with unexpected financial burdens.

At least four reported dropping out due to the accumulating debt, with one student who was living in a homeless shelter when he applied to leave the school after racking up $17,549 in charges. Additional complaints made by students include the lack of access to the state-of-the-art recording studios they were told they’d use.

The lack of studio space led to the students building a makeshift studio on their own. Others criticized the program for promoting high-profile guest speakers, such as Rihanna and DJ Khaled, who ultimately never appeared. LIU has yet to comment on the ongoing consumer protection investigation.

