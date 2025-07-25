Live Nation Urban Creators Network is 75,000 Strong—and Growing

Black creators, it’s time to tap into the Live Nation Urban (LNU) Creator Network, a collaborative effort between the live-event production company and Breakr to create fair partnerships, Forbes reports.

By using data, smart strategy, and a plan for fair creator partnerships, the network already has 75,000 creators listed. It is supported by 55 million data points, and successful collaborations with high-profile brands including BET, STARZ, and Hulu. The goal of the network is long-term impact as the network opens doors for opportunity—regardless of follower count—providing a straight path to success.

Live Nation Urban President Shawn Gee said the idea came from the need from brand partners which put a battery in their back to think bigger. “Creators have long been an integral part of how we market our tours and festivals,” Gee said in a press statement. “But the demand from our brand partners pushed us to think bigger—to move beyond treating creator marketing as an internal tool and instead build a business model around it.”

In the creator space, there has been a rumor of creators having to battle it out for a top spot with those with massive followers, however, with the LNU platform, the network wants creators that are looking to move and shake and not just those that bring in metrics.

“We’re kind of building these platforms and especially in the past few years, the macro creators are cool for awareness, but the micro- to mid-creators drive culture,” said Malcom Gray, vice president of marketing and partnerships for LNU Creator Network. “It’s not somebody that has maybe even 50,000 followers—it might be somebody with 5,000 followers, but those 5,000 followers are very influential or they’re also really tapped into everything that that person does.”

Under that ideology, partnering with Breakr, a Black-founded influencer marketing platform, makes sense. Founded by brothers Anthony and Ameer Brown, Breakr made LNU’s creator onboarding process seamless. The search tool cut down days of research to just hours.

In addition, the BreakrPay dynamic helped creators already on board receive their deserved money in 48 hours. According to Music Business Worldwide, the new BreakrPay tool, launched in February 2025, has “solved one of the biggest challenges in creator marketing” by allowing “labels and distributors to pay creators and agencies instantly (net-0), with limitless capacity to scale across the industry.”

Gray supported the groundbreaking platform as a high need in the industry. “We use a platform to curate, negotiate, confirm offers, make sure that the talent and the creators execute, see analytics, and then we can pay them within 48 hours of them making the post, which is not normal,” Gray said

With applications for the LNU 2025 Creator Class already open, the platform has already proven its value with heavy hitting events like The Roots Picnic, Broccoli City and Questlove’s Emmy-nominated Sly Lives! documentary working with creators.

RELATED CONTENT: These Black Money-Making Streamers Are Worth Millions