Got Her Groove Back! Nia Long Fuels Dating Rumors After Being Seen With Terrence J in Dubai

Nia Long is back outside following her high-profile split from her cheating ex-fiancé, Ime Udoka, and she’s got the internet buzzing with dating rumors.

The Best Man star was in Dubai over the weekend for Beyoncé’s first concert in four years, which took place at a luxury resort. After the show, Long was seen linking up with actor/TV personality Terrence J in a video clip that made its way to social media.

The video shows the highly sought-after actress giggling while Terrence J helps her out of a luxury car.

Nia Long & Terrence J in Dubai 👀 pic.twitter.com/m8Nb4WUsP4 — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) January 21, 2023

The video set Twitter ablaze with reactions to a single Long living her best single life in the wake of Udoka’s cheating scandal that got him suspended from his coaching position with the Boston Celtics, as noted by the NBA.

“Ime seeing Nia Long get her lick back and knowing he can’t do anything about it,” one fan wrote.

“Somebody check on Ime,” added someone else.

One observer called Udoka out for how he “fumbled the bag man.”

Others praised Long for bouncing back after dealing with the media spectacle that followed Udoka’s embarrassing cheating scandal.

“Nia deserves all this love she is receiving 😍” one fan wrote.

Long has been exchanging flirty energy with a number of famous faces amid her single status. Last week, she broke necks at the You People premiere and had the streets talking about how she delicately held Omarion’s hand during a red carpet photo op.

Around the time of Long and Udoka’s split, rapper Cam’Ron posted the direct message he sent Long, hoping to shoot his shot at the Soul Food actress.

“Hey stink,” the Dipset rapper wrote at the time. “I was giving you some time to yourself till I reached out. Your perseverance as a strong Black woman through this turbulent time has been something to behold. You shouldn’t be taken advantage of and exploited as you did nothing to deserve this. Especially all over these sports networks. You’re bigger and better [than] that.”

Long is enjoying bringing all the boys to the yard as she remains single and ready to mingle.