And Another One! Mystery Donor Blesses Livingstone College With Its 7th $1M Donation

North Carolina’s Livingstone College is officially celebrating its seventh $1 million donation in less than a year.

As one of the nation’s private historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs), Livingstone is located in Salisbury, North Carolina. Thanks to an anonymous donor, Livingstone has received its seventh $1 million donation in seven months. This marks the most significant monetary gift received by Livingstone in the college’s 145-year history.

Livingstone’s 13th president, Dr. Anthony J. Davis, spearheads a $30 million campus revitalization project. The recent string of $1 million donations will help the college as it continues to be the home for students interested in studying business, liberal arts, STEAM, teacher education, and workforce development programs. Set to be completed in five phases, the first wave includes new residence halls and a cafeteria.

The two historic residence halls, Tucker and Dancy Hall, rooms at the Culinary Arts and Hospitality Management facility, and an uplift to Aggrey Cafeteria are all projects that Livingstone will complete by the end of 2024.

Founded in 1879 as Zion Wesley Institute by a group of A.M.E. Zion ministers to train fellow clergy members, Livingstone College has operated under its current name since 1887. The mission, however, remains the same: to provide various programs for students to thrive through a Christian-based environment equipped for holistic learning.

As the city of Salisbury continues to dedicate itself to acknowledging the economic opportunities provided by the HBCU through graduates who go on to contribute to the community, the latest donations from the anonymous donor are a testament to the school’s history of being small but mighty.

Livingstone recently launched a biomanufacturing training program in partnership with the Biden Build Back Better Initiative. The program included a separate $1 million donation in laboratory equipment to fulfill the college’s overall goal of providing North Carolina’s underserved communities with the tools and resources needed to survive and thrive.

