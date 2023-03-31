Inclusive for All: Lizzo Expands Yitty Line to Include Gender-Affirming Shapewear

One year after Lizzo launched her Yitty clothing line, the Grammy Award-winning singer is expanding the brand to include gender-affirming shapewear.

On Thursday, Lizzo took to her social media pages to announce the addition of Yitty’s “Your Skin” collection.

“Introducing.. YOUR SKIN by @Yitty,” Lizzo wrote. “You deserve to feel like you. You deserve to feel good in Your Skin.”

“We’ve been working on this a long time & it’s finally ready!” the “About Damn Time” singer added. “Binder tops & tucking thongs coming this summer !”

Lizzo stands confidently front and center alongside a diverse group of models, all wearing black or purple form-fitting tops and bottoms. Yitty’s official Instagram page went into more detail about the summer 2023 release date.

“The rumors are true: YOUR SKIN by YITTY is coming late summer 2023 and will be here to stay, forever!” they captioned the post.

“Our Binder Top and Tucking Thong are designed with the comfortable, shaping compression y’all love, with additional seam and stitch details to keep you snatched AF in alllll the right places. Time to feel more like YOU.”

The “I’m Free” singer followed up with a behind-the-scenes video from the photoshoot to explain her inspiration for creating the inclusive line.

“I’ve watched countless videos of people crafting their own garments to wrap or tuck their bodies so their body can truly feel like theirs,” she wrote.

“I’ve heard people talk about their preference of wanting to be fluid in how they want to present their bodies depending on their mood or style of clothing. And I wanted to help. I called my team at yitty and they immediately jumped to action. It took 2 years of extensive wear testing, community feedback, and attention to detail. I’m excited to say we have a great product that promises to grow and expand with Your needs.”

The announcement comes one week after Lizzo tweeted about recent anti-LGTBTQ+ legislation.

Hi! As we speak: – the ceo of tiktok is being interrogated by congress with intent to ban TikTok in America – anti lgbtqia legislation is being passed banning gender affirming health care & drag shows – Jim Crow era laws are being reinstated in Mississippi — FOLLOW @YITTY (@lizzo) March 23, 2023

Fans have been praising her newest collection.

“We love an inclusive queen,” one fan wrote.

“I love you. As a mom of a child who is gender non conforming and wears binders, I do appreciate this. Thank you!” another user wrote.