Lizzo Gets Emotional About Her $20 Million Mansion After Her Past of Being Homeless

Lizzo is extremely grateful to be able to conduct her first interview from inside her $26 million mansion 10 years after she had to couch surf to survive.

In a preview for her upcoming interview on CBS Sunday Morning, Lizzo, 34, was asked about how it feels to be seated inside her Los Angeles mansion one decade after “sleeping in your car,” Daily Mail reports.

“Yeah, yeah. And, like, woo, staying in people’s rooms and sleeping on their couches,” Lizzo said.

The Grammy award-winning singer explained why it was a “milestone” for her to be able to come back somewhere she could call home after finishing out her tour.

“And now, on this past tour, which I was blessed to, you know, stay in really nice places, but I was like, ”I miss my house,” Lizzo said. “Like, I can’t wait to come back to my own home and to my bed.” And I was like, ”This is the first time I’ve ever said this.” So, I don’t know. It’s a milestone for me.”

A decade after being forced to sleep in her car, superstar singer @lizzo has bought her first home ever and has opened the doors for "Sunday Morning." Lizzo tells @thattracysmith owning a home is a milestone for her this Sunday. pic.twitter.com/kNs6UyBBKB — CBS Sunday Morning 🌞 (@CBSSunday) December 22, 2022

Lizzo purchased the lavish home earlier this year and gave Vogue a tour of her mansion. The home sits in LA’s Echo Park region and boasts a 1950’s mid-century modern design that shows off Lizzo’s quirk personality, as noted by House Digest.

Walking through the home, guests will see orange wooden shelving, retro tufted sofas, and old record players on “Mad Men”-inspired record cabinets. Her kitchen has wood cabinets that match the retro aesthetic of her home.

Lizzo followed up the mansion purchase by snagging a Beverly Hills estate in October that was once owned by Harry Styles, The Dirt reports. The new home comes decked out with a 58-foot infinity pool.

Between the two lavish homes, Lizzo has more than enough space to accommodate guests this holiday season, as well as plenty to be grateful for.