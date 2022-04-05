Lizzo Launches Inclusive Shapewear Line YITTY

Social media can always count on Lizzo to showcase her love for herself and all her goodness. Now Lizzo will be able to promote body positivity and her new business venture at the same time.

In the expansion of Lizzo’s body positivity campaign, the Grammy award-winning singer has officially launched an inclusive shapewear line in partnership with Fabletics Inc. called YITTY. Releasing on April 12, Lizzo’s shapewear collection includes bodysuits, smoothing shorts, tanks, unitards, and more, Forbes reports.

With shapewear being a dominating niche in fashion, Lizzo is gearing up to compete with the likes of Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS. While SKIMS ranges in sizes from XXS to 5X, Lizzo’s YITTY goes all the way up to 6X, as noted by Variety.

“I have spent the entirety of my life trying to change the way that I look or reshape my body,” Lizzo said. “As if I had to inflict some sort of pain upon it to fit into an archetype or a standard of beauty.”

“I’ve been wearing shapewear–tight-pinching corsets and underwear bottoms–for a very long time; since I was in fifth or sixth grade. It was really painful and I really felt that it shouldn’t be this way; we shouldn’t be ashamed of our bodies and we shouldn’t have to wear these contraptions to feel beautiful.”

Creating a size-inclusive line was a priority for Lizzo in addition to making it fashionable loungewear.

“The hardest part of creating a size-inclusive brand was making sure that we were truly representing everyone in how we were designing and fitting the product,” Lizzo said.

“What is really different about Yitty is that we are designing collections in bold colors and prints that are meant to be exposed, styles that are technically designed to be worn as your underlayer but cute enough to wear alone.”

In a process that took over two years, Lizzo sought out a way to “reinvent” shapewear after feeling left out in the evolving space. Lizzo teamed up with Fabletics in 2019 with then-CMO Kristen Dykstra, who is now president of Yitty.

The inspiration behind the brand and its name are all centered around embracing the skin you’re in.

“Yitty is a nickname my auntie gave me when I was young,” Lizzo shared. “She was a full-figured woman and one of the coolest people ever with bold, beautiful energy. I wanted that energy in this brand.”