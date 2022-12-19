Lizzo Pays Tribute to Annie Lee’s ‘Blue Monday’ Painting in Emotional SNL Performance

The Cosby Show and A Different World, helped popularize Black artists’ work such as Varnette P. Honeywood, Ellis Wilson, whose paintings, like the Amanti Art Funeral Procession hung prominently on the wall as part of the aesthetic of the Huxtable home, Romare Bearden, and artist Annie Lee.

While her name may not ring a bell for most, Lee’s work has become iconic and her unforgettable images live on through artists like Lizzo, who paid a beautiful tribute to Lee’s work while performing her song “Break Up Twice” on Saturday Night Live.

The Grammy-winning singer recreated Lee’s iconic “Blue Monday” painting by wearing a white slip dress and sitting on the side of her bed the same way Lee posed in the only self-portrait she ever released, as noted by her website.

As the adage goes, a picture speaks a thousand words, and Lizzo’s interpretation of Lee’s art spoke loudly as she sat hunched over on a bed, next to a lamp and an alarm clock on the bedside table, looking exhausted in the same fashion as Lee’s original painting.

There was a blue wall and calendar sitting behind her, and slippers near her feet on the floor.

Many took to social media to praise Lizzo’s meaningful performance and tribute to Black culture.

“I LOVED @lizzo’s homage to Annie Lee on SNL!” one viewer wrote.

I LOVED @lizzo’s homage to Annie Lee on SNL! pic.twitter.com/pC90LJleJs — Calés McGinnis ✨ (@CalesMcGinnis) December 18, 2022

“Uniquely Black in America @lizzo is unapologetic about her place in the cultural zeitgeist,” another fan wrote.

“This hung in every Black household at the turn of the 21st century. It fully encapsulates our mood today. We are beyond tired. #snl”

Uniquely Black in America @lizzo is unapologetic about her place in the cultural zeitgeist. This hung in every Black household at the turn of the 21st century. It fully encapsulates our mood today. We are beyond tired. #snl pic.twitter.com/Itq7TLTpjv — Brittany ♐️✊🏾🏀💜💛 (@bionicbritt86) December 18, 2022

Lizzo took to Facebook to share a post thanking everyone for the love and support and highlighting a few of her most praiseworthy posts.

“You get me, you really get me💙 thank you to my creative team for helping me pull this vision off w less than a week to prepare!” she wrote.

“@tanishascott @q_thervandross @brettalannelson @iwantalexx @theshelbyswain @kevinbeisler 💙 y’all make miracles happen!”

Blue Monday is one of Lee’s best-known paintings, along with “My Cup Runneth Over.” Lee died in 2014 at 79. She was known for depicting everyday life in Black culture using faceless figures.