Lizzo Puts On Bikini to Blast ‘Tired’ Trolls Commenting On Her Body Size

Lizzo put on a two-piece bikini to call out the social media trolls who constantly badger her with “tired” comments about her body size.

The Grammy Award-winning singer took to TikTok on Friday to address all the negative body-shaming she sees across social media and how much “delusion” it spreads.

“The discourse around bodies is officially tired,” Lizzo shouted at the camera.

“I’ve seen comments go from, ‘Oh my gosh, I liked you when you were thick. Why did you lose weight?’ ‘Oh my gosh, why did you get a BBL? I liked your body before.’ ‘Oh my gosh, you’re so big. You need to lose weight but for your health’ to ‘Oh my gosh, you’re so little. You need to get a– or titties or something.’ ‘Oh my gosh, why did she get all that work done? It’s too much work.’”

Lizzo went on to call out the body shamers for not recognizing the “art” within different body types.

“Are we OK? Do you see the delusion? Do you realize that artists are not here to fit into your beauty standards? Artists are here to make art,” she said.

The “About Damn Time” singer then decided to show off her body while encouraging others to focus on more important things than what someone else looks like.

“And this body is art. I’mma do whatever I want with this body,” Lizzo quipped.

“I wish that comments costed y’all money so we could see how much time we are f—ing wasting on the wrong thing. Can we leave that s— back there please?”

Lizzo remains one of the most vocal and standout advocates for body positivity in the entertainment industry. While covering Vanity Fair in October 2022, Lizzo explained her views on living a healthy lifestyle.

“I lead a very healthy lifestyle — mentally, spiritually, I try to keep everything I put in my body super clean,” she said. “Health is something I prioritize, wherever that leads me physically. Like veganism, people were like, ‘You’re a vegan? What, are you deep frying the lettuce?’ I’m not a vegan to lose weight, I just feel better when I eat plants.”