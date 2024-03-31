Lizzo Talks ‘Quitting’ Music After Constant Internet Hate

Lizzo may be putting up her microphone forever. The singer announced that she’s quitting the music scene due to constantly harassment by critics on the internet.

Lizzo posted an emotional message to her Instagram story on March 29. In the post, she shared that the flak has taken a toll on her mentally. Complex re-shared a screenshot of her words to their Instagram.

“I’m getting tired of putting up with being dragged by everyone in my life and on the internet. All I want is to make music and make people happy and help the world be a little better than how I found it,” wrote Lizzo. “But I’m starting to feel like the world doesn’t want me in it. I’m constantly up against lies being told about me for clout & views… being the butt of the joke every single time because of how I look… my character being picked apart by people who don’t know me and disrespecting my name.”

However, celebrities sent their love to the emotionally troubled star, encouraging her to keep going in pursuing her craft.

“F that Do U,” commented Queen Latifah, as reported by the outlet.

Letoya Luckett added, “You are deeply loved.”

Lizzo has faced body shaming throughout her career. Despite her music promoting self-love, the backlash toward the singer’s body and persona has become too much to bare.

More recently, however, she is in the midst of a legal battle with ex-dancers who have accused her of fat-shaming and sexual harassment. The lawsuit, filed in August 2023, detailed weight discriminated faced by employees, as well as forced participation in sexually-charged activities.

They allege that the singer fostered a hostile work environment, especially concerning given Lizzo’s advocacy in body positivity and safe spaces for all. Another lawsuit filed in December 2023 by a wardrobe designer on her tour doubled down on the allegations.

However, Lizzo’s ongoing issue with online abuse reaches back prior to the lawsuits. In May 2023, she lambasted a hateful tweet regarding her body after video of her performing went viral. She kept her Twitter private to limit the negative comments, per the San Diego Union-Tribune.

Despite Lizzo’s claims of quitting music, the singer made no further statement on if she really plans to do so.

RELATED CONTENT: Lizzo Wants To ‘Bring Back Gatekeeping’ To Stop White People ‘Talking Like Black People’