Lizzo Teams Up With Logitech Campaign For Her Newest Single ‘Special’

Lizzo’s new single “Special” aims to make her fans feel exceptional. The multi-talented Grammy Award-winning rapper, singer, and flutist teamed up with Logitech’s new brand campaign.

In a promotional video produced by Logitech for the company’s “Defy Logic” marketing campaign, Lizzo is sitting at a computer, outfitted in a bright yellow tulle dress, accentuated with yellow nails and a mouse. Something catches her eye, and she peers deeply into the Webcam. She is transported into another world of the internet as her song plays in the background.

The video zooms through various scenes featuring popular internet users, gamers, and online creators. Later Lizzo appears dancing on top of a life-size black and yellow keyboard and flies through a tunnel of digital screens of people as she floats towards the camera.

Lizzo says the video is a “great metaphor of me being, like ‘How do you work this camera,’ and then I get swooped into this world to be free and then dance and then fly into the sky and bear witness to all of these other great creators and connect with them and be in wonder with them,” she said to Forbes.

“I feel like I definitely represent a lot of the ‘new’ version of things,” she says. “The new beauty standard, the new pop star, the new rule-breaker, and how there’s just no rules anymore. I definitely identify with and represent those things, and it was nice to align myself with a campaign that was here to break the rules with me.”

Logitech’s multi-million-dollar campaign intends to expand its market share for its cameras, keyboards, microphones, and mice. The “Defy Logic” campaign with Lizzo is a collaborative effort to reach a younger and diverse demographic that will assist the company in leveraging cable, connected TV, online video, out-of-home ads, digital media, and social platforms.

Working with Logitech appealed to Lizzo because Tita-Reid, Logitech’s global chief marketing officer, felt like “she truly cares about me as a Black woman, as a Black creator, me as a pop star, it felt warm and real.”

Logitech partnered with online creators to promote its products and highlighted creators such as comedian Elsa Majimbo, social media personality Bretman Rock, coder-producer DJ_Dave, gamer Danucd, digital artist Defaced, and fashion designer Kheris Rogers.

“…[C]reators…challenging the status quo. They’re all paving the way for all people to be able to pursue their passions,” Tita-Reid says.