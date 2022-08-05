Lizzo Wipes Away Tears In TikTok Duet With Little Girl Dancing to Her Music

Lizzo was brought to tears while watching a little girl jam out to her “About Damn Time” music video.

The Grammy award-winning singer posted a TikTok duet alongside a video of one of her young fans dancing while her new music video played on the television.

“I’m crying cus this is EXACTLY why i do what I do,” Lizzo captioned the video. “I love you! Keep that confidence and beauty— no one can stop you!”

The little girl mimicked Lizzo’s moves in the music video that shows the Billboard chat-topper dancing confidently and loving herself. In a separate video post, Lizzo wiped away tears while explaining the impression the little girl’s TikTok left on her.

“I’m still processing that feeling,” she said. “You never think that when you make music that you will have an effect on people or have an impact on people’s lives.

“This is literally why I do it,” she said through tears. “I am so grateful that people take my music and do good things with it.”

“It makes them move. It makes them dance. It makes them happy. It makes them feel confidence in themselves,” Lizzo said.

Lizzo’s “About Damn Time” skyrocketed to number one on the Billboard Hot 100 late last month and clocked at the top spot for a second week in a row, Billboard reports. The single is one of many Lizzo has released that promote her message of self love and body positivity.

Lizzo has remained a passionate advocate for body positivity and loving the skin that you’re in. She’s worn revealing outfits and NBA games and twerked the night away on award show stages to get the message out that turning up isn’t just for slim girls.

“I think I have a really hot body! I’m a body icon, and I’m embracing that more and more every day,” Lizzo told People in March.

“It may not be one person’s ideal body type just like, say, Kim Kardashian might not be someone’s ideal, but she’s a body icon and has created a modern-day beauty standard,” she said, adding: “And what I’m doing is stepping into my confidence and my power to create my own beauty standard. And one day that will just be the standard.”