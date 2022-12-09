Proud Mama: Lizzo's Mom Presents Artist People’s Champion Award During People's Choice Awards

Lizzo‘s mother was a proud mama when she presented her daughter with the People’s Champion Award at the 48th People’s Choice Awards ceremony on Dec. 6, according to CNN.

Shari Johnson-Jefferson introduced her 34-year-old daughter and said that she had saved lives.

“[Lizzo] has shown us all that we don’t have to conform to anyone’s standards in order to be happy. I know that Lizzo has literally saved lives. No one is more deserving of this honor. I am so proud of her. Please welcome the People’s Champion of 2022, my daughter, Lizzo!”

The “Be Loved” singer took the opportunity to highlight 17 activists, who she brought on stage during her speech.

“To be an icon isn’t about how long you’ve had your platform. Being an icon is what you do with that platform. Ever since the beginning of my career I’ve used my platform to amplify marginalized voices. Tonight, I’m sharing this honor.”

Lizzo then introduced each activist, including Yasmine Aker, Amelia Bonow, Mari Copeny, Crystal Echo Hawk, Emiliana Guereca, Esther Young Lim, Chandi Moore, Felicia “Fe” Montes, Jayla Rose Sullivan, Kara Roselle Smith, Maggie Mireles Thomas, Shirley Raines, Odilia Romero, Tarlan Rabizadeh, Sahar Pirzada, Reshma Saujani, and Tamika Palmer.

The recording artist also shared a version of her speech on Instagram on Dec. 8, honoring the activists with the caption, “Hiii… I made a version of the speech that highlights each activist and their socials so you can show them love ❤️.”

Cassandra Tryon from NBCUniversal Television and Streaming said Lizzo was chosen for the People’s Champion Award because of her many strengths.

“Lizzo is not only an incredibly talented performer and groundbreaking entertainer, she is also a role model and inspiration to fans worldwide. She leads with kindness, advocates for inclusivity, and champions increased diversity and equity in the industry and beyond,” said Tryon.

“Her commitment to breaking barriers and empowering others to use their own voices to create change makes her a true ‘People’s Champion.'”

Lizzo also has a new documentary, Love, Lizzo, airing on HBO, and her show, Lizzo: Live in Concert will air on the platform on Dec. 31.