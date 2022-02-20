Lizzo Helps Women Exude Body Positivity In New Trailer 'Watch Out For The Big Grrrls'

Empowerment, choreography, and drama are wrapped up with a Lizzo soundtrack.

A new trailer for Lizzo’s Watch Out For The Big Grrrls has been released on Amazon Prime, due to debut next month. The eight-episode unscripted dance competition featuring curvaceous women, is part of Lizzo’s brand new deal with Amazon Studios.

Lizzo will star as the host of the new reality series and “search for dynamic, full-figured women to join her world and perform with her on stage,” said the studio. “Only the most talented dancers and models will have what it takes to twerk it out on tour and stomp it out on the runway.”

The selected dancers will then join her on tour, but only after living together in a house and facing off in a dance bootcamp audition, per Glamour.

According to a press release, the series follows “global superstar and icon Lizzo, who is on the hunt for confident, bad-ass women to join the elite ranks of the Big Grrrls and join her world tour. With 10 hopeful women moving into the Big Grrrls House, they must prove they have what it takes to make it to the end and join Lizzo in front of a global audience on the center stage.”

Iconic choreographer Tanisha Scott and dancers Chawnta’ Marie Van, Shirlene Quigley, and Grace Holden will co-star alongside the “Juice” singer in recruiting the backup dancers. Essence reports the series will also include several special guests, including choreographer Charm La’Donna, body movement expert Rashida KhanBey Miller, and Grammy Award-nominated R&B star SZA.

The pop sensation first revealed she’d soon share her “vision with the world” by developing a new television series amid striking the deal with Amazon Studios in August 2020.

“Girls who look like me don’t get representation,” Lizzo says in the two-munite trailer. “It’s time to roll up my sleeves and find them myself.”

Lizzo’s Watch Out For The Big Grrrls premieres March 25 exclusively on Amazon Prime.