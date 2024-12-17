LL Cool J Releases Autographed Limited-Edition Skate Decks Inspired By ‘The Force’ Album

LL Cool J has teamed up to release a limited edition collection of 300 skateboard decks that celebrate music, skateboarding, and art, while saluting his latest full-studio album, The Force.

The hip-hop icon collaborated with The Skateroom to create a dynamic collection of skate decks, featuring 200 solo decks and 100 triptychs worldwide. The collection effortlessly fuses music, skateboarding, and art, featuring bold graphics that draw inspiration from the album’s artwork while celebrating the creativity of skateboarding culture. Each deck also serves as a collector’s item that comes with a certificate of authenticity autographed by LL Cool J himself, Billboard reported.

“Skateboarding, music, and art are about breaking boundaries and rewriting the rules,” LL said in a press release. “Collaborating with The Skateroom on these limited-edition decks honors The FORCE and the culture that made me while sparking the next wave of creativity. These decks are for those bold enough to push what’s possible and make their mark. Let’s ride.”

The decks carry more than just material value; they support The Skateroom’s mission to drive social change. Proceeds from the collaboration will help fund skate NGOs, build skateparks, and empower youth worldwide through education and skateboarding programs.

“At THE SKATEROOM, we believe in the transformative power of art and skateboarding to inspire change,” said Charles-Antoine Bodson, Founder of The Skateroom. “Collaborating with LL COOL J is an incredible honor, as his legacy transcends music and embodies the bold creativity we strive to celebrate. This partnership is about more than skate decks — it’s about bridging communities, empowering youth, and proving that art, music, and skateboarding can create real social impact.”

Released in September, LL Cool J’s The Force has been praised as one of the best albums of 2024 and a standout in the rap legend’s four-decade career. Produced by Q-Tip, the 14-track project features collaborations with Nas, Snoop Dogg, Busta Rhymes, Rick Ross, Saweetie, and more. LL describes the album as “learning how to rap again.”

“It’s like a director going back to film school after he’s had blockbusters,” LL said, or “Denzel going back to acting class.”

