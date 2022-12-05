LL Cool J Will ‘Rock the Bells’ on Cruise to Celebrate Hip-Hop’s 50th Anniversary Next Year

Actor and hip-hop legend, LL Cool J will Rock the Bells on a scheduled cruise next year and bring some celebrity friends onboard to help him.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer is taking his online platform, Rock The Bells , to the water when he debuts the “Rock The Bells Cruise: A Hip-Hop Experience” next fall, right before the holidays. This is being done through a partnership with Sixthman , a company that specializes in immersive music and lifestyle festivals at sea.

Get ready Hip-Hop, the @rockthebells Cruise is setting sail in November 2023. Only $100 down to reserve your cabin today! Sign up to be the first to know when the lineup drops. Hit the link in our bio or visit https://t.co/sghj40AnLS for more info. #RTBCruise @llcoolj pic.twitter.com/rcZoaSkKS3 — MISTER CEE (@djmistercee) November 29, 2022

“At Rock The Bells, we believe classic and timeless Hip-Hop deserves to be served on a silver platter and we can’t wait for Hip-Hop lovers across the globe to be immersed in the culture for five days, on five stages,” said Rock The Bell’s President James Cuthbert said in a written statement. “We’re excited to partner with Sixthman, who bridges the gap between artists and fans, creating unforgettable guest experiences.”

The cruise is scheduled for Nov. 13 through Nov. 17, 2023, and will depart from the shore of Miami. The four-day, four-night all-inclusive excursion will take place aboard the Norwegian Pearl as it cruises from Miami to the Bahamas.

This experience is happening to celebrate and honor the 50th anniversary of hip-hop.

Iconic hip-hop artists will be announced beginning in January. But, early ticket buyers who purchase their tickets before January 18, 2023, will be given an exclusive chance to hang out with Miami hip-hop royalty, Trick Daddy and Trina.

The two Miami icons will host a private cocktail happy hour before the ship sails. Included in the early ticket purchase will be a complimentary 3-Month subscription to SiriusXM. This will enable those who are not currently tuning into Rock The Bells Radio on Channel 43 and on the SXM App can do so.

On the cruise, attendees will witness performances and get the chance to socialize and connect with some of Hip-Hop’s classic MCs, DJs, and producers. Parties will feature Def Comedy Jam’s legendary DJ Kid Capri as there will also be MC and DJ battles, rap karaoke, interactive graffiti, live podcasts, roller skating, open mic nights, movie screenings, masterclasses, art galleries, custom grillz, tattoos, basketball, and The Trill Mealz Food Court.

“We could not be more excited to help play host to the first-ever Rock The Bells Festival at Sea,” said Sixthamn VP of Events, Marketing & Community Jeff Cuellar.

“From music to food, art, dancing, fashion, and history, this cruise will be a fully immersive experience and I can’t think of a better way to keep the celebration of Hip-Hop’s 50th Anniversary going than Rock The Bells taking over their own ship on the ocean.”