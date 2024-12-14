Women by Jeroslyn JoVonn Simone I. Smith Launches National SISMAS Day, Now Officially Recognized To Celebrate Sisterhood In December The second Saturday of December is now National SISMAS Day.







Ladies, there’s plenty of reason to celebrate every second Saturday of December as Simone I. Smith has officially declared it National SISMAS Day.

Smith, a jewelry designer and wife of Hip-Hop legend LL Cool J, created National SISMAS Day—a new national day centered around honoring sisterhood and friendship during the festive season. The newly recognized day, focused on celebrating sisterhood, is a heartfelt tribute to the unbreakable bonds between women and will fall on the second Saturday of December with the first being on Saturday, Dec. 14, a press release states.

Now recognized as a national day, SISMAS is dedicated to bringing people together for festive gatherings, sharing unforgettable moments, and creating lasting memories filled with joy and connection. Started by Smith as a beloved occasion where a close-knit group of friends, mostly women, gathered to celebrate their bond during the holiday season.

Recognizing the value of these relationships, the certified queen of hoop earrings and co-founder and designer of Simone I. Smith Jewelry, wanted to create a special occasion for her closest friends and family to reunite, reconnect, and enjoy each other’s company. SISMAS stands as a tribute to the importance of these bonds and the joy that comes from nurturing them.

Legendary rapper Roxanne Shante took to Instagram on Dec. 12 to express her excitement about Smith declaring SISMAS a national day.

“Merry SISMAS ❤️🍷🙌🏽🎊December 14 is the national Holiday called SISMAS @sislovespurple has officially started a day when we as Sisters get together and enjoy and celebrate each other. As we get ready to do everything for everyone else it’s a day for us. Merry SISMAS!!!!” Shante captioned her post.

Now as an annual day, it’s suggested to celebrate the national day by hosting a festive gathering with close friends and family, all coming together to share in the joy. Participants can embrace the spirit of the holiday by wearing themed outfits, enjoying comforting foods, and participating in fun activities like music, dancing, and talent shows.

Including thoughtful traditions like gift exchanges or meaningful conversations can deepen bonds of friendship and sisterhood, perfectly aligning with the spirit of the holiday season. Ultimately, SISMAS is about making lasting memories, building deeper connections, and celebrating the joy of companionship.

RELATED CONTENT: Simone I. Smith Hosts ‘Sismas’ Tradition in Honor of Sisterhood