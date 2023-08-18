Longtime Atlanta City Council Member Passes Away At 88

Jim Maddox, the longest-serving member in Atlanta’s City Council history, has passed away. Maddox was responsible for creating the city’s E-911 system and was chair of the Community Development and Human Services committee.

The council announced the unfortunate news in a statement,

“With the passing of Jim Maddox, we mourn the loss of a selfless and insightful visionary who was a trailblazing advocate in helping the city of Atlanta establish an international presence and partnerships with other countries. His representation overseas and efforts helped place Atlanta on a global stage. As a result of his unwavering commitment to his community and city, he left a profound mark as the longest-serving member of the City Council. We extend our condolences to his family, friends, and colleagues.”

According to WSB-TV, Maddox was known as the “Dean” of the council. Before his retirement in 2009, he served over three decades in the position and did eight terms as a state representative for the 11th district.

The Georgia capital’s Mayor, Andre Dickens, also expressed his sadness over the state’s loss of a dependable leader.

“He may have left public office, but Mr. Maddox never stopped singing Atlanta’s praises around the world,” Dickens said of the civil servant. “This city has lost a staunch champion.”

To honor his impact on the city of Atlanta, the council committee, in which he was a longtime chair, passed an ordinance for his name to be bestowed upon the gateway to the Cascade Springs Nature Reserve. Maddox was a direct leader in opening the reserve.

Maddox is leaving behind a legacy of committed service to the city’s residents and his district’s constituents, as the programs he helped build and ordinances he facilitated passing progressed their livelihoods. Especially as a Black civic leader, his representation within the state was a testimony to the city’s history of equality and change.

