News by Mary Spiller Oh Lord! Deputies Drag Longtime Member From Church Over Legal Spat Allie Thompson was forcibly removed Mt. Olive M.B Church by deputies, due to a court order barring her from attending services.







A Sunday service at Mt. Olive M.B. Church in Scott County, Mississippi, turned chaotic on Father’s Day when longtime member Allie Thompson was forcibly removed by deputies, following a court order barring her from attending the house of worship.

Exclusive video obtained by 3 On Your Side showed Thompson being dragged from the mother’s board section of the church by two Scott County deputies. In the footage, Thompson can be heard crying out, “You’re hurting me!”

“I was wrestled to the floor. One got my right arm. Twisted it. I said, No, you’re hurting me!” Thompson recounted the scene, describing it as painful and humiliating.

According to Scott County Sheriff Mike Lee, Thompson and several others had received court-ordered letters instructing them not to attend services after a prior altercation at the church.

“They violated the court’s order and came to the service anyway,” Sheriff Lee said, noting deputies made several attempts to remove Thompson peacefully before she was physically escorted out.

The tension at Mt. Olive began to brew from ongoing disagreements over leadership and church governance.

Thompson says the conflict began when she and other members raised concerns about Pastor Charles Bell’s decision-making.

“He called himself appointing a finance committee. The church did not vote on that. We have bylaws and rules that we govern by,” she said.

Thompson also accused Pastor Bell of excluding her husband, a longtime deacon, from key decisions. “Why doesn’t he include my husband, who is the oldest man and deacon of the church? He makes decisions without his knowledge,” she added.

Addie Johnson, who served as a Sunday school teacher for decades, was also affected. “I am the Sunday school teacher here. Mr. Johnson came in this morning and told me his pastor asked him to teach the Sunday School lesson, and he’s taking it over. I was not informed,” she said.

Court records show that in October 2024, Mt. Olive leadership filed a restraining order and preliminary injunction against seven members, including Thompson.

The complaint alleges that those individuals assaulted a deacon during a Sept. 15 incident that resulted in hospitalization and that they also verbally threatened the pastor, first lady, and other members.

Thompson denies any involvement. “All the preachers that have been here and gone, if you get in touch with them, they will tell you that I have been a faithful warrior. Nothing but welcoming greeting guests as they come in. They would tell you that,” she said.

