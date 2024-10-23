News by Sharelle Burt New Poll Reveals That Not All Of Georgia’s Black Voters Plan To Vote For Kamala Harris She will bounce back....count on it!







Ahead of Vice President Kamala Harris’ Atlanta rally on Oct. 24, a new poll shows that only some of Georgia’s Black voters plan to give her their vote, Newsweek reports.

A poll from the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, in collaboration with the University of Georgia’s survey research center, revealed that less than three-quarters of Black likely voters—73.8%—said Harris has their vote in the presidential election, compared to 7.6% who plan to vote for Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump. Only 17.6% are undecided.

According to the New York Post, the gap in connection correlates to Black men. The metrics show that only 28% of the Peach State’s Black men support Harris’ campaign, while 59% are on Trump’s side. In Georgia, the former president has a lead of 47% over Harris’ 43%. The sharp decline is massive in comparison to Black support in President Joe Biden’s 2020 victorious campaign—88%, to be exact.

However, when it comes to women, Harris is leading the pack—55% to Trump’s 37%.

Those in Trump’s camp are taking the poll numbers to heart as a segway to the criminally indicted businessman winning Georgia on Nov. 5.

“The most recent polling shows what Team Trump already knew: Georgians from Catoosa to Camden County are tired of the cost-of-living skyrocketing and drugs flowing across the open border into our communities,” Communications Director of the Georgia Republican Party, Morgan Ackley, said.

“President Trump is winning or tied in every battleground, including Georgia, because his message is resonating with voters across the country. This November, Georgia will say no to Kamala Harris and yes to Donald Trump and his America First policies.”

Harris has taken similar blows in other states, including ones labeled as battlegrounds. Arizona and Nevada have Trump leading by 2.5 points. However, studies from other entities, like the election website FiveThirtyEight, show that Harris is still leading nationally. As of Oct. 21, the Vice President has a 1.8-point national lead.

Things are also looking good for Harris regarding likely Black voters in other battleground states. A poll conducted by her alma mater, Howard University, with 981 participants, found 83% of Black voters in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin said they plan to vote for Harris over 8% for Trump.

In hopes of turning things around, Harris has given up on Black male voters. While Trump is still making efforts to woo Black men with barbershop talks, Harris launched her “Opportunity Agenda for Black Men,” including up to one million forgivable loans for close to $20,000 for Black entrepreneurs. Former President Barack Obama, the nation’s first Black president, has also been rallying for his friend.

During a campaign speech in Pittsburgh, Obama said it was time for Black men to get behind a Black woman because there should be no reason to support the latter. “It makes me think that you just aren’t feeling the idea of having a woman as president, and you’re coming up with other alternatives and other reasons for them,” he said.