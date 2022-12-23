Candace Owens Defends Megan Thee Stallion But Seemingly Throws Shade at the Black Community

Amazingly, conservative pundit Candace Owens has come out in defense of Texas rapper Megan Thee Stallion. But did she use the trial actually to disrespect the Black community?

Owens’ rants typically slant toward disrespecting Black people and Black culture, and she usually fights for anything that goes against the Black community. She appears on her recent podcast to discuss the Tory Lanez trial. She may be defending Megan but seemingly uses her bully pulpit to once again throw shade toward the Black community to her conservative white audience.

As Owens rightfully talks about the disrespect shown by some people who may not believe Megan or her story, it seems as though the controversial host is using the Tory Lanez trial as an excuse to attack the Black community and use this as a way to continue her agenda to an audience full of mostly white conservatives.

She brings attention to the story by insisting that this is “not the fault of white people or white media,” with an emphasis on the word white. She says it’s more of a cultural issue for Black people. She goes into a story about her having a crush on a “Black guy” named “Jamal” who, while in class, was asked a question by a teacher regarding the subject of snitching. She then goes on a semi-rant about how “snitching” is perceived in the Black community and that if given a choice to “snitch,” she would do so in a heartbeat.

She said that her feelings for this “filthy animal” (referring to Jamal) changed after an exchange with her high school teacher, Mr. “White.” She claims that the teacher allegedly asked Jamal if he witnessed his daughter getting shot and killed in a “drive-by” shooting, would he tell the police what he saw? The student purportedly said that he “would never snitch” because that would be against this alleged “Black code” Owens speaks of. She seemingly uses this memory of what happened as a precursory to her telling her audience about the trial of Tory Lanez, who is accused of shooting the W.A.P. rapper in the foot.

Owens then proceeds to describe the aspects of the case.

Watch the whole rant below: