'Nailed it': Lori Harvey Channels Beyoncé With 'Me, Myself, and I' Halloween Costume and More

Lori Harvey broke the internet over the weekend with her two Beyoncé-inspired Halloween costumes that paid homage to Queen Bey’s early music videos.

Lori took to Instagram on Sunday to share the first of her two Beyoncé-inspired Halloween costumes. The look captured Bey’s 2003 music video for the single Me, Myself, and I.

“All the ladies if you feel me help me sing it outttt 🎶 Me, Myself and I: Part 1,” she captioned the post.

Lori channeled Beyoncé by wearing the exact hairstyle and outfit the songstress sported in the 20-year-old music videos. Lori looked stunning in her blond hair wig that featured the same chopped hair bang that Beyoncé wore.

“Wow!” wrote Sza.

“Loriyonce,” wrote JT of the City Girls.

“Nailed it,” added Angela Simmons.

In a separate post, Lori showed off her second Me, Myself, and I look that included Beyoncé’s blond up-do and cut-out dress with a white mink fur shawl.

“Me, Myself, and I Part 2,” Lori captioned the post.

Once again, Lori received praise from some of the most beautiful women in Hollywood, including Ryan Destiny, Kim Kardashian, and even Beyoncé’s own hairstylist Tyrone Hunter.

But Lori wasn’t done. On Monday, Lori celebrated the official holiday by revealing her third Beyoncé-inspired costume from Bey’s 2005 solo single Check On It.

“Hotttttt,” wrote Kylie Jenner.

“So good!” La La Anthony wrote.

“You having too much fun sister you been waiting on Halloween all year,” JT added.

Lori made 2022 the year she took her crown as one of the queens of Halloween. Her Beyoncé-inspired costumes have her trending across social media.