Lori Harvey Launches New Skin Scare Line Inspired By Her Own Struggles

After years of trying to find products to manage her skin sensitivities, Lori Harvey has launched a new skin care line, SKN by LH.

The model introduced her first official business venture to the market on Oct. 22, with the release of a core collection of five products that are meant to work in tandem, but can be purchased individually. While SKN is suitable for use by all skin types, it was developed specifically to soothe sensitive skin and promote cell regeneration and hydration.

Harvey tells Vogue that she essentially developed the products she needed to be able to simplify her own routine.

“I have rosacea and would struggle to find the right products to use,” she explains. “Then I got into modeling, and between shoots and backstage at runway shows you have so much makeup being put on your face. My skin was constantly going through it. So after using, like, 20 different products on my face at one time, I felt like there had to be a simpler way for me to get my skin looking the way I wanted it to.”

The inaugural five-step SKN offering consists of a Goji Berry Cleanser, a White Tea Toner, a Vitamin C Serum, a Peptide Eye Complex, and a Niacinamide Cream, meant to be used together and in that order. The entire line is free of synthetic dyes and fragrances. The products range in price from $35-50.

“The three main ingredients that I have in the majority of my products are vitamin C, hyaluronic acid, and niacinamide, because they have amazing benefits,” says Harvey. “They help with hyperpigmentation, dark spots, and firming—and just work really well together.”

With this initial collection out in the public, Harvey says she’s in the process of developing a similar system meant to be used as a nighttime regimen. She also plans on expanding the SKN by LH brand into the body care market.