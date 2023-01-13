Lori Harvey Shuts Down Dating Rumors About Diddy, Son, Goes IG Official With Snowfall Actor

Lori Harvey is known for remaining unbothered by all the rumors and chatter surrounding her love life. But there is one years-long rumor she finally decided to address and a current romance she seemingly confirmed.

The socialite and skincare entrepreneur recently sat down with E! News host Adrienne Bailon for an interview that aired Thursday and opened up when asked about the “biggest misconception” about her.

“It’s so funny, because I’m so quiet, there’s been so many stories that have been made up about me,” Harvey said.

“I’ve seen stories about me being fully in love with somebody, and we have this whole relationship, and I’ll see the guy, and I’m like, ‘I’ve actually never even met him before.'”

The SKN by LH founder then appeared to subtly reference reports that romantically linked her to Sean “Diddy” Combs, 53, back in 2019 after she had been previously linked to his son, Justin Dior Combs, 29, People reported.

“I’ve heard I dated a father and son before. Absolutely not true,” Harvey said.

“I’ve even heard that I’m a lesbian at one point. So you know, there’s been a lot of different things, a lot stories, a lot of misconceptions.”

Bypassing the rumors as “hilarious” and “very entertaining,” Harvey went on to share the relationship advice she received from her famous comedian dad, Steve Harvey.

“Just remember that you’re the prize, always,” she shared.

When asked to elaborate, Harvey clarified. “[That] means not compromising my values, my happiness, my peace, not settling for less than what I know I deserve and not being afraid to walk away from a situation if it’s no longer serving me.”

Harvey split from actor Michael B. Jordan, 35, last June over reports that “she is very focused on her career,” and “wasn’t ready to commit.”

“She still wants to have fun and be free,” a source told People. “Michael is a great guy. She is sad that their relationship didn’t work out, but she is moving on.”

Harvey is currently romantically linked to Snowfall star Damson Idris who seemingly confirmed their romance by posting a PDA-packed photo with the model on his Instagram Story on Friday in honor of her 26th birthday, Page Six reported.

It looks like it may be official!! After a rumored romance, Damson Idris posted a photo of him and Lori Harvey to his IG story, as well as a solo photo of Lori pic.twitter.com/0KO1ZiwjBa — TheShadeRoom (@TheShadeRoom) January 13, 2023

The British actor, 31, posted two photos of Harvey on his Instagram Stories Friday. One showed him kissing her on the cheek as they cuddled. Another showed Harvey holding up multiple stacks of money on what appeared to be the Snowfall set.

“The Plug,” he captioned the pic.

Lori Harvey is on to the next one and doesn’t care who’s bothered by it.