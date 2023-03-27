Los Angeles Chargers’ Sebastian Joseph-Day Says He Was Sexually Assaulted By TSA Agents

The Los Angeles Chargers Sebastian Joseph-Day has accused TSA agents of sexual assault.

The defensive end took to his Twitter account to accuse TSA employees at John Wayne Airport in Santa Anna, California, of “dehumanizing and sexually assaulting” him.

“I really just got sexually assaulted by TSA at @JohnWayneAir. After I asked the gentleman to please stop BC I’m uncomfortable and I feel that this part of the check is unnecessary (After he felt what was needed). Then they told me I was the problem after 3 TSA agents swarmed me.”

Joseph-Day added: “I’m all for people doing their job well, But it was extremely unnecessary and dehumanizing. I travel a lot, for personal and work reasons. I’ve never experienced anything like that @JohnWayneAir.”

After becoming aware of Joseph-Day’s accusations of sexual assault, TSA released a statement to Fox News.

“We are looking into the matter to determine if our procedures were followed and whether any corrective action needs to be taken,” officials said, according to Fox News.

“TSA remains committed to treating every traveler with dignity and respect while carrying out its security screening responsibilities,” the statement continued.

Joseph-Day won the 2021 Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams. According to Complex, in 2022, he signed a $24 million contract to play with the Charges for the next three seasons.

TMZ reports that Joseph-Day was drafted out of Rutgers University in the 2018 NFL draft, adding that he has started in 54 games, complete with eight sacks and 193 tackles.