Louisiana Mayor Velma Hendrix Killed In Car Crash On Election Day

An 84-year-old mayor running for reelection in Melville, La. was killed on election day, according to CBS News.

Velma Hendrix died on Tuesday after being involved in a car accident. Hendrix was riding in the backseat of a 2008 Acura with three others when it was hit by a 2015 Ram 2500 pickup truck on the passenger’s side, according to the Louisiana State Police. The accident happened on U.S. Highway 190 near Louisiana Highway 741 at approximately 11 a.m. on Nov. 8. The driver of the pickup truck reportedly failed to yield at an intersection.

The mayor was not wearing a seatbelt and was taken to the emergency room in critical condition. However, she ultimately passed away due to her injuries. Three other passengers were also taken to the hospital with “moderate to critical injuries.”

The driver of the pickup truck was given a sobriety test but was not found to be under the influence at the time of the accident. He was cited for not wearing a seat belt and for failure to yield to a stop sign.

The mayor had recently celebrated 75 years as a member of the Antioch Missionary Baptist Church where she was baptized in 1946. A surprise parade was held in her honor back in 2021, and the mayor thanked the town for her surprise.

“It’s just wonderful, I’m blessed,” said Hendrix. “I thank god for being here 75 years, and I have been well taught and I’m trying to teach the young ones now. Thank you, thank you, thank you. And God bless each and every one of you.”

According to the St. Landry Parish Clerk of Court, qualifying for the mayoral race will be reopened until Nov. 14. The election for mayor will be held on Dec. 10 and if no one else qualifies before Nov. 14, Sheila Londerno, who won 52 percent of the votes, will be declared the new mayor.