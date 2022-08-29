After making an offensive video that makes fun of the police killing of Breonna Taylor, a corrections officer in Louisville, Kentucky, was terminated by the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections last week.

According to The Washington Post, Turhan Knight, a corrections officer for the LMDC since 2018, was fired from his job due to insensitive remarks made in a video. The incident occurred in front of an LMPD display at the Kentucky State Fair.

The video, which he tried to play off as a recruitment video for the Louisville Metro Police Department, mocks the 2020 killing of Taylor by the recently indicted police officers involved in the controversy.

According to WHAS 11, in the video, Knight says,

“Answer the call, be a part of a great, great police department. Never mind what happened to Breonna Taylor, we killed that B**ch. Do you want to be able to support your family, do you want to kill people and get off for it? Join Louisville Metro Police Department.”

In an emailed statement to The Washington Post, Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said: