‘Love After Lockup’ Star Monique Slams Cyberbullies Fat-Shaming Her, Attacking Her Weight

Love After Lockup star Monique Robinson has called out instigators on social media for criticizing her weight in comparison to her romantic partner, Derek Warner Jr.

After the couple’s love story went viral, social media users pointed out their size difference, as Robinson, 35, is a plus-sized woman and Warner, 29, appeared to be shorter and more slender.

“The fact that I’ve been bullied and ridiculed online HEAVILY for the past 4 days UNPROVOKED is crazy to me,” Robinson wrote in a note she posted as a screenshot.

“Idk why people are so obsessed with my weight and my relationship with Derek. Y’all get on the internet and be fake caring about mental health and “protecting” black women and all i see on these blog sites is black men and women in the comments bullying another black woman about her weight. This show was filmed months ago. Me & Derek have been together almost 3 years already! He love it here. We living in our truth. Love is love,” she concluded.

Prior to Robinson’s public statement to the online trolls, she exchanged words with vlogger, Funky Dineva, who questioned Warner’s attraction to his plus-sized partner.

“She can’t possibly believe he wants her. If y’all want, we can go around and around unpack that, or y’all can accept it and move on…,” Dineva captioned the post with a shrugging emoji.

Other users took to their accounts to add to Dineva’s fat-shaming.

Robinson and Warner met over the prison pen-pals website in 2020, and after Warner served nine years for drug possession and distribution, the couple united.

Robinson works as a client service representative at VCA Chicago North Animal Hospital, while it is unknown where Warner is employed.