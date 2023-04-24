Is Love Back In the Air With Ashanti and Nelly After Seen at Fight Night?

Could it be that Ashanti and Nelly are giving their love another chance?

The rapper and singer were seen shoulder-to-shoulder ringside at the Gervonta Davis/Ryan Garcia boxing match over the weekend in Las Vegas. TMZ reports the two were spotted holding hands, lighting a fire on social media that they are back together.

Nelly & Ashanti at Gervonta Davis & Ryan Garcia fight pic.twitter.com/OXxaEDUIMO — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) April 23, 2023

Ashanti, 42, and Nelly, 48, were one of hip-hop’s favorite couples in the early 2000s for over 10 years. While keeping it cute in the beginning stages of their relationship, the Grammy Award singer/songwriter told People that an engagement was “definitely in the future” in 2008. This isn’t the first time the two had reconciliation rumors. In December, it was reported that the chemistry was very apparent during a performance of their 2008 hit, “Body On Me.” Later, while appearing on Watch What Happens Live, she responded to a fan asking if she and Nelly would ever consider getting back together.

“Oh my gosh,” she said. “I saw a lot of comments. My reaction was…wow. It was a lot of comments and a lot of people wanting that.”

One person that seems to be irritated by the ongoing narrative is rapper Bow Wow. Bow Wow, whose real name is Shad Moss, also caught wind of the two enjoying the fight together and decided to speak his mind, telling Nelly to “stop playing.” “Yo mo! I know we not seeing eye to eye either really but from lil bro to big bro, STOP PLAYING AND MARRY THIS WOMAN BRO,” Moss wrote under a ShadeRoom post.

“You like 50,” he wrote with a laughing face emoji. “Sit your old ass down. This your queen.”

Ashanti doesn’t seem to be digging too much into the rumors, as she is booked and busy. She recently sat down with BE to talk about her new movie, No Address, her campaign with Marc Jacobs, and how she stays away from the drama.