‘Love & Hip Hop’ Star Sierra Gates Gifts Her Daughter A Business For Graduation

Love & Hip Hop star Sierra Gates brought her daughter to tears with the life-changing graduation gift she blessed her with.

The reality star took to Instagram on Friday, May 26 to share her teenage daughter’s reaction to finding out she is now the owner of her mom’s signature hair and beauty salon, The Glam Shop. The business that Gates launched when she was just 17 is now getting passed down to her daughter Paris.

“I Bought A Building In 2017 On Peters Which Is The Glam Shop, I’ve Had The Glam Shop Since I Was 17,” Gates shared in her caption.

“Gave It To My Baby For Graduation @pimpcess.paris Now Owns One Of My The Hottest Salons In Atlanta.”

Gates, who became a teen mom when she welcomed Paris at age 15, went on to note the other “side” of the building that her daughter can turn into a dance studio.

“#generationalwealth #ParisOwnsTheBuildingYall Now What Was Said Yes I Had Her At 15, I Dropped Out She Graduated!,” Gates added.

The bossed-up graduation gift comes a few weeks after Gates celebrated her daughter attending her high school prom.

“Dear @pimpcess.paris ,We Been Together Since I Was 15. 18 Years Later We Did It. Prom. Graduation. #2023.” she captioned the heartfelt post.

Gates has been transparent about her rise from the ashes after being kicked out of the house once she gave birth to her daughter, Rolling Out reports. Her 2016 book “Behind The Glam” shares her backstory and journey from teen mom to CEO and reality star.

It was after hitting rock bottom that Gates was able to build a life for herself that includes multiple Glam Shop locations, a cosmetics line called Sierra’s Secrets, and becoming a celebrity hairstylist to stars like Toya Johnson, Reginae Carter, Zonnique and more.

In addition to Paris, Gates also shares her son Mason Gates with her ex-husband Shooter Gates, who also appeared on “LHHATL.” She is fresh off the heels of separating from her fiance, entrepreneur Eric Whitehead, who she also appeared on the show with.

