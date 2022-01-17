LOVE WINS: Atlanta Falcons Cheerleader Says, ‘Yes’ To Surprise Proposal During Last Game Of The Season

On January 11, Atlanta Falcons cheerleader Benjamin Ajani received a surprise he never expected during the final game of the NFL team’s season.

His boyfriend Dominic Williams proposed to him on bended knee in front of a crowd of encouraging fans, fellow cheer mates and football players at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The two lovebirds posted their perspectives on their respective Instagram accounts.

Ajani, who is a Kennesaw State University graduate and senior business advisor at EY, accepted Williams’ matrimonial offer.

“Season Finale Plot Twist… #SpoilerAlert I said, ‘Yes’ 💍,” Ajani wrote along with posting adorable photos of the couple on the social media platform.

Williams, who is a nurse, shared photos of the touching moment and a simple caption that read, “He said ‘YES!’ 💍”

According to NBC News, everyone was in on the proposal, including Ajani’s coach and teammates. His coach duped the cheerleader into thinking that he was about to make a promotional appearance on the level of the stadium. Williams was on bended knee when Ajani exited the elevator.

When asked about how he felt, Ajani gushed with excitement.

“I’ve always had a dream that it would happen this way,” he told the news outlet. “All cheerleaders want to get proposed to at a game. It’s such a big part of your life. You cheer and dance your whole life, and your teammates are really special to you because you spend so much time together.”

The newly-engaged man began his professional cheer career with the Atlanta Falcons in 2020. Ajani expressed that the acceptance of being openly gay inspired him. More men began to audition for NFL teams in 2018.

“It’s one of the top things I’ve ever done in my life, and now it’s even more special because of the fact that I got engaged at a game,” he said.

We wish the couple the best.