Lovin’ It: America’s First Black-Owned McDonald’s Set To Reopen After Renovations

There aren’t many places people can go to get a good hamburger and a Black History lesson.

If you are looking for that, head out to Chicago and visit America’s first Black-owned McDonald’s. The Chicago Crusader reports the historic fast food restaurant was closed due to much- needed renovations but will be open just in time for Black History Month. Owner and operator Yolanda Travis said the new and improved restaurant offers new technology allowing customers a modern food ordering experience plus a safe space for students of Hyde Park Academy High School, who Travis says visits often, to charge their laptops and phones with a hub.

With the restaurant looking so fresh and so clean, Travis will be keeping some historical elements as well. Food & Wine reports a mural of Herman Petty, the franchise’s original owner, and McDonald’s first Black President and CEO, Don Thompson, has been preserved and kept for patron’s view. “There are very few Black historical sites on the south side of Chicago, so this was my opportunity to give back to the community, Travis said according to Food & Wine.

The restaurant first opened its doors in 1968 after Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr’s assassination. According to the Chicago Crusader, the timing of this historic Chicago site was crucial. The Black population in the area was growing and jobs were scarce. A book entitled, “Building the Black Metropolis: African American Entrepreneurship” talks about how McDonald’s came up with a “survival strategy”, sending Black managers temporarily to manage a restaurant in neighborhoods filling up with Black residents.

One thing that went missing during renovations was a fireplace that will now be used for a classroom setting. Since the restaurant is set for a grand opening in February, the section will be used to host Black History lessons and will include a large flat screen television showcasing interesting facts about fellow pioneering Black McDonald’s franchisees.