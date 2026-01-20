The Kendrick Effect: LSU’s Viral Hip-Hop Set Breaks The Internet

The Louisiana State University Dance Team is coming off a season with major wins for their hip-hop and Jazz performances.

As the routines made waves on social media, the hip-hop performance received major love, drawing inspiration from another viral showcase: Kendrick Lamar’s 2025 Super Bowl halftime show. They saved their catchy performance for the 2026 UDA College & Dance Team National Championships, which took place Jan. 18.

The collegiate rendition went viral for paying tribute to the “Not Like Us” rapper’s historic set.

The routine transitioned through Lamar’s recent hits as the dancers showcased hip-hop elements. From “Squabble Up” and “TV Off” to his infamous diss track against rap adversary Drake, the performance delighted audiences and the internet alike. The team even included Samuel L. Jackson’s audio from the Halftime show, adding to the set’s theatrics.

Their outfits also paid homage to the West Coast rapper. Underneath their dazzling denim-blue sets, the team rocked briefs with “be humble” written along the front. The phrase had become synonymous withLamar’ss brand since his 2017 album “DAMN””

Now, the LSU dance team has something to brag about: they secured second place, their highest ranking ever, in both the Lamar-inspired set and the jazz routine. However, the hip-hop set’ss scores were just short of beating the University of Nevada, Las Vegas in the standings.

While the LSU dance team did not take home first place, the internet declared them the people’s winner of the night. Commenters flocked to viral clips of the performance to give the talented dancers their flowers, crowning them for their tribute performance.

One user wrote, “They should’ve taken first place! Hands-down, best hip-hop routine””

Another wrote, “This was insane, they deserved 1st place!!””

Although the team did not take home the top prize, they brought back the cultural moment that continues to inspire performers across stages.

As performance views keep climbing, dance enthusiasts can keep the debate going by watching the LSU Dance team’s hip-hop routine below.

RELATED CONTENT: Compassion Vs. Contract: Florida Bride Battles Venue For Refund After Fiancé’s Unexpected Death