Luka Dončić Donates $5K To Restore Kobe Bryant Mural

After news broke that a mural created in tribute to Kobe Bryant and his daughter was vandalized, a GoFundMe campaign was launched to restore the painting. Los Angeles Lakers player Luka Dončić then donated $ 5,000 to the cause.

An Instagram account, @kobemural, recently posted that a mural created for the Lakers legend and his daughter was vandalized, and a fundraiser was launched to garner donations, with a goal of $5,000.

“Unfortunately, one of the first Kobe and Gigi murals has been vandalized in Downtown Los Angeles,” the message stated.

The message was updated to inform everyone that Doncic had met the fundraising target to restore the mural.

“🚨 For those who missed our most recent post, @lukadoncic has generously donated the money to help restore the Kobe and Gigi mural. 💜💛

“We’re sharing to bring awareness to the community of fans here in LA, and around the world, who respect and appreciate artists and their mural tributes.

“Original mural by @sloe_motions located at 1361 Main St, Los Angeles”

The Los Angeles Times reported that the Lakers’ superstar issued a statement explaining why he donated the money to the fund.

“Kobe is L.A. He and Gigi mean so much to this city, to the Lakers organization, and to me personally,” Doncic said. “I’m happy to do anything to help make sure he and his daughter are honored.”

Doncic was traded to the Lakers earlier this season from the Dallas Mavericks in a trade for former Lakers center Anthony Davis. He and the team were just eliminated from this year’s NBA Playoffs when they lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Bryant played his entire career with the Lakers, winning five NBA championships, becoming a two-time Finals MVP, and earning the 2008 NBA Most Valuable Player award. He made the All-Star team 18 times and became the youngest player to reach 30,000 points. In his final game before retiring in 2016, he scored an NBA season-high 60 points. The 41-year-old basketball legend died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, along with his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven others on Jan. 26, 2020.

