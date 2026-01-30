Black Enterprise’s 2026 Luminary Award Nominee Angela Rye Is A Justice Advocate Whose ‘Impact’ Blends Media And Politics

Angela Rye has created her own lane to spark change, blending media, politics, and social justice through her vast platform.

As a 2026 Luminary Award Nominee for Black Enterprise’s Women of Power Summit, Rye is being highlighted for her influence and reach as Principal/CEO of IMPACT Strategies. The crisis management firm does more than public relations; it changes the very landscapes of traditional institutions that often shun diversity. IMPACT’s professional development program has fostered a pipeline of diverse talent to lead governments, corporations, and nonprofit organizations.

Its success is shaped by Rye and her own mission, using her voice to transform industries and society for the better. Her passion lies in political advocacy and change, and she uses her coalition, State of the People, to provide relief, education, and empowerment to vulnerable communities.

The media host and lawyer got her start in coalition building and political strategy, serving as the Congressional Black Caucus’s executive director and general counsel. Since then, she has become a legal analyst and podcaster with Native Land Pod, helping everyday people navigate an ever-evolving political landscape.

As a media trailblazer, Rye continues to lend her voice on several platforms, co-creating Reason Choice Media with co-founders Lenard “Charlamagne tha God” McKelvey and Chris Morrow. A former CNN contributor, she has become a go-to for holistic political insight, serving as a special correspondent for ESPN for segments integrating race, politics, and sports.

A champion of Black upliftment in politics, academia, and beyond, she serves on the boards of several institutions, including Wilberforce University, the Congressional Black Caucus Institute, and Black Futures Lab. As a self-proclaimed “empowermenteur,” her work also encourages advocates, no matter the industry, to speak out and drive change in their sectors.

This cultural commentator continues to shape conversation on racial equity, social justice, and the U.S. political climate, empowering others to remain civically engaged and critically informed. She will also join a cohort of esteemed women trailblazers at BE’s Women Of Power Summit this March, with registration to join this inspiring event available now.

