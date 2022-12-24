Lupita Nyong’o Shares Cute Video Of Herself And Boyfriend Selema Masekela On Instagram

Actress Lupita Nyong’o shared a video of herself with sports commentator Selema Masekela on Instagram to announce the couple’s relationship on Dec. 23.

The popular Instagram trend captured Nyong’o and her beau snapping their fingers and looking side to side along to the song “The King’s Affirmation” by Iniko and Reuel Williams. The couple changes their outfits several times throughout the video, starting off in blue and white matching robes. Nyong’o also captioned the post.

“We just click! 💘 @selema#thisismylove#nuffsaid.”

The couple is also seen wearing matching purple cheetah swimsuits as their second ensemble. The third ensemble featured Masekela in a yellow suit and Nyong’o in a matching light blue and yellow dress with a high slit. The couple’s fourth transition featured the Ocasr-winning actress wearing a black and orange dress with a matching headdress while Masekela wore an orange suit with a black lapel.

The couple’s final ensemble featured the actress in a shiny orange dress with matching ankle-strap high heels and Masekela in a dark suit. Masekela was also wearing a dress shirt that matched Nyong’o’s dress with a pair of what appeared to be blue suede shoes.

Nyong’o has remained quiet about her relationships in the past. Rumors that she was dating actor Jared Leto in 2014 led to the actress clarifying that the two were just close friends back in 2019. Nyong’o became close to Leto during the awards season in 2014. Nyong’o won the Best Supporting Actress Oscar for her role in 12 Years a Slave, while Leto also won an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for his role in the film Dallas Buyers Club. The actress was also linked to actor Michael B. Jordan, her co-star in Black Panther.

Nyong’o’s new beau also shared the news on Instagram with the caption, “Hearts are synched. My whole and actual love @lupitanyongo. ❤️❤️❤️#outkickedthecoverage 😉.”