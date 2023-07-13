Jamie Foxx-Produced Luther Vandross Documentary Currently In The Works

Jamie Foxx is back in business and making some legendary moves. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Oscar winner will join forces with fellow Oscar-winning actor Colin Firth to produce a documentary about Luther Vandross, the late, great R&B singer.

This is the first project of its kind with Vandross as the subject since his 2005 death.

According to an official description in The Hollywood Reporter, the project “will follow the iconic artist as he charted his own course becoming one of the most decorated and influential pop artists of all time” and “capture the intensely private Grammy-winning artist’s passion for music, global rise, and personal struggles.” The film, which includes “access to his never-before-seen personal archive,” has the support of his closest friends and family.

The documentary’s producers have partnered with Trilogy Films, Vandross’ estate, and the estate’s partner, Primary Wave Music.

“Luther is one of our GOATs,” Foxx said in a statement. “He’s one of the greatest singers in the history of music. It is truly an honor to be a part of the team to help bring this incredible story to the masses.”

Production on the film has already begun and award-winning filmmaker Dawn Porter is slated to direct.

“Like so many, I have always loved Luther’s music, but I had no idea of the breadth and scope of his artistry,” she said. “I think people will be surprised at how much he accomplished in his tragically short life. It is a joy to be able to share his true story.”

Not everyone shared the same excitement about the upcoming documentary. Craig Seymour, who authored the only biography of the late singer, Luther: The Life and Longing of Luther Vandross, took to Twitter to air his frustrations about the exclusion of Black creatives like himself from projects about Black icons.

“I’m a Black author, who has written the only biography of Luther Vandross, but I haven’t heard anything about this doc and have not been contacted for archival materials or interviews,” he said in a tweet. “Hopefully, this will change. It’s always disturbing when docs on Black celebs don’t include the Black creatives, who have been keeping the memory of the artists alive before there was Hollywood money.”

I’m a Black author, who has written the only biography of Luther Vandross, but I haven’t heard anything about this doc and have not been contacted for archival materials or interviews. Hopefully, this will change. It’s always disturbing when docs on Black celebs don’t include the… https://t.co/aCXacLWVAq pic.twitter.com/yOnfHesmDv — Craig Seymour, Black Gay Music Critic (@craigspoplife) July 11, 2023

As it turns out, Seymour had been offered the opportunity to participate. The veteran music writer and author later shared a humble apology for having jumped the gun.

🗣️ Mea culpa!!!!! Well, this is rather embarrassing. 🤡 Backstory: I’m approached by documentary filmmakers—domestic and international—all the time about various artists I’ve interviewed in the past. I’m very liberal about having convos w/ researchers & producers, bc ultimately,… https://t.co/lhoe1NNODu pic.twitter.com/GKpvDmiAnN — Craig Seymour, Black Gay Music Critic (@craigspoplife) July 12, 2023

Vandross succumbed to the lasting effects of a stroke he suffered at the age of 54; however, many consider him one of the greatest vocalists of all-time. During his illustrious career, Vandross amassed 11 consecutive number-one albums, eight Grammy awards, and sold more than 40 million records worldwide.

