Luther Vandross Documentary To Premiere In 2025

A documentary on R&B singer, Luther Vandross has been acquired by CNN Films with an premiere expected in 2025.

CNN Films announced the project, “Luther: Never Too Much” by award-winning filmmaker Dawn Porter has been acquired in partnership with OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network. Porter has previously worked with CNN Films on the film, “John Lewis: Good Trouble.”

“I’m thrilled to partner again with CNN Films and OWN to bring this film to audiences,” said Porter in a written statement. “Luther’s music is timeless, his legacy is unsurpassed, and we can’t wait for all of his fans new and old to experience his brilliance.”

The documentary will follow the balladeer throughout his career until his death at the age of 54 on July 1, 2005 from complications of a stroke. The film is being produced by Raindog Films and Foxxhole Productions for Sony Music Entertainment and Sony Music Publishing, in association with Trilogy Films. The documentary is slated to debut on CNN, OWN and Max in 2025.

“CNN Films has a long history of bringing audiences intimate portraits of their favorite musicians and Dawn has crafted a beautiful tribute to Luther Vandross,” said Amy Entelis, executive vice president of talent, CNN Originals, and creative development. “It is an honor to reteam with her along with our partners at OWN to celebrate Luther’s enduring legacy and his iconic songbook.”

“Luther: Never Too Much” will use a library of rarely seen archives and will get commentary from friends and collaborators like Mariah Carey, Dionne Warwick, Valerie Simpson and Roberta Flack. The film will take the audience through many stages of Luther’s career through his musical journey, his personal life, and his health struggles.”

First premiering at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival ‘Never Too Much’ received a standing ovation and glowing reviews.

