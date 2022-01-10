Luxury Menswear Brand June79 Launches Its Inaugural Spring Collection at Saks Fifth Avenue

The Black-owned luxury menswear brand June79 is unveiling its inaugural Spring collection in a major way alongside luxury retail giant Saks Fifth Avenue.

June79 was founded by Chief Architect/Creative Director Shawn Pean, a Brooklyn native who used his NYC upbringing and short trips to Paris as inspiration for the new collection. The menswear line transforms luxurious European fabrics into unique tailored garments that are easy, comfortable, and possess an energy that is familiar yet nuanced with every collection.

Pean has an impressive background in luxury retail, particularly in menswear, setting the stage for this exciting next step for the emerging brand that launched last year. With USA-made pieces that draw inspiration from European sophistication and a Brooklyn attitude, June79’s Spring 2022 collection was designed to mix and match for the perfect “un-suit.”

The collection includes monochromatic staples such as classic trousers and blazers and crisp colors on the brand’s signature shorts. Having once served in an executive role at Saks, securing retail space for his inaugural Spring collection came naturally.

“I designed the June79 Spring ’22 Collection during quarantine which was heavily inspired by the need to drive connections to others and ourselves,” Pean told BLACK ENTERPRISE.

As fashion lovers move into the Spring season, Pean knew the right areas to tap into when designing the pieces.

“Part of the collection is a mixture of rich florals and beautiful colors, evoking escapism and a desire to travel,” he said. “Conversely, the tuxedo and plaid styles are reminders that we have many moments in life worth celebrating and inspire us to look as good as we feel.”

With a mission to bring out the luxury in every wearer, June79’s Spring collection was made to make wearers look and feel their best.

As Black fashion designers continue to stake their claim in the luxury fashion market, Pean uses his power in the industry to continue amplifying those from underrepresented communities.

“The luxury fashion industry is interesting for multiple reasons, but historically, these brands have worked for a number of years to create a generational allure of exclusion which has quite literally excluded legions of underrepresented groups,” Pean said.

“After decades in the luxury fashion space in multiple roles, I know that it’s not impossible to change but it will take time, humility from those in power and people like me, who not only create their own pathway but also open doors to bring others along in the journey.”

Now that Black luxury has become a part of the conversation with BIPOC designers securing their rightful seats at the table, June79 is proud to be among the emerging power players in fashion.

“The emergence of Black designers is a direct result of people deciding to create their own opportunity in an industry that has traditionally not made space for them to flourish and succeed,” Pean said. “Not to mention the historical barriers to entry around financing and scaling a brand.”

After years of experience working in luxury fashion, Pean already had a deep understanding of what was missing and how to fill the void.

“Now, you have talented Black designers with creative ambition who are savvy to the current landscape of communications,” Pean said. “This intersection creates a significant opportunity to create visibility and impact to a highly engaged community.”

“While there is still a long way to go in terms of embracing talent, the impact of Black designers on the new era of modern luxury is undeniable.”

June79’s Spring collection prices start at $250 and go up to $2,295. The luxe spring outerwear offers classic silhouettes that go from day to night.