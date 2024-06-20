by Stacy Jackson Texas Family Mourns After Respected Attorney Dies In Juneteenth Shooting The 33-year-old attorney was not involved in the altercation that police say erupted before the shooting took place.









In a tragic turn of events, Lyndsey Vicknair, a respected attorney and North Texas native, died during a Juneteenth celebration after a shooting took place in Round Rock, Texas.

The incident occurred on June 15 at Old Settlers Park, approximately 20 miles north of Austin, where Lyndsey and her husband, Kevin Vicknair, were enjoying the festivities, NBCDFW reported. The couple was dining when gunfire erupted just before 11 p.m. Kevin recounted the heart-wrenching moment during a press conference: “She said, ‘I’m hit.'” Despite her husband’s efforts to perform CPR, Lyndsey succumbed to her injuries, leaving Kevin to break the news to their three children, ages one to seven, on June 16.

Dr. Michael Evans, senior pastor at Bethlehem Baptist Church, expressed shock at the loss of Lyndsey, whom he had known since childhood. “It was a sense of disbelief,” he said about the 33-year-old woman baptized at the church.

Lyndsey’s academic background included degrees from Prairie View A&M University, South Texas College of Law, Southwestern Law School, and the University of Oklahoma. Her commitment to community service was evident through her involvement in fundraisers, food drives, and other outreach events.

The Austin Bar Association extended condolences, stating, “Our prayers go out to her husband, Kevin, and their three children.”

Another victim of the shooting, Ara Duke, was also reported dead. Austin-Travis County EMS reported that six individuals, which included four adults and two children, were transported to trauma facilities with “potentially serious injuries.”

2/2 #ATCEMSMedics transported a total of 6 patients- 4 adults & 2 children- to local trauma facilities, all with potentially serious injuries. #ATCEMS has no additional information, follow up media inquiries should be directed to @roundrockpolice & @wilcotxgov. — ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) June 16, 2024

Round Rock Police confirmed that the shooting stemmed from an alleged altercation between two groups, emphasizing that neither Lyndsey nor Duke were involved in the dispute. Authorities are currently in pursuit of the shooter, described as a young African American male, approximately 19 to 20 years of age and about 5 feet 7 inches tall. Law enforcement officials have urged the individual to turn himself in. The department has established an online portal for witnesses to submit photo or video evidence.

A GoFundMe campaign has been initiated to support Vicknair’s family. An obituary for Lyndsey states that visitation service is scheduled for June 21 in Mansfield, followed by a celebration of life on June 22, officiated by Pastor Evans.